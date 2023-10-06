Antonio Flores is among the candidates for the vacant South Sudan National Football Head coach job.

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) on October 2 announced opening of receiving applications for those interested in the job and the process ends on Friday October 6.

“We are highly looking for a highly skilled and experienced individual to lead our national team to the new heights,” read part of that statement signed by Victor Lawrence Lual, the FA Secretary General.

Flores who managed SC Villa in 2015 is currently in Venezuela but would love to return and work in Africa and South Sudan with its highly promising growth in football is a job that he feels can do well and take them to new heights.

About Flores:Antonio Flores was born on 7th March 1972 in Bendorf, Germany.

He played at La Mojonera CF right from his youthful days to the senior career, scoring 31 goals in 105 appearences.He has coached a number of clubs from 2011 todate.

Flores handled EMF Roquetas and CD Roquetas youth sides as the first jobs.

The UEFA Pro licence holder who also completed a Spanish level 3 coaching license and CAF B course later handled U17 team of AD Polideportivo Aguadulce before moving to Uganda’s Sports Club Villa in 2015.

He also coached Sarl Star Football Algerie U-17 team in 2016, moved to Lesotho side Sandawana in 2017.

The same year (2017), he was Technical Director at Lioli in Lesotho, working with French coach Eric Sarno before moving to Super Eagles, a first division club in South Africa.

In 2018, he returned to Uganda as Nyamityobora Football Club Technical Director, returned to CD Roquetas U-17 before signing for Spanish fifth division club CD Dofer Dalias in the same year.In March 2020, Flores was signed by Yaracuyanos as the club’s technical director in the Venezuela Premier League.

He speaks a number of international languages to include English, Castellano, German and Russian.

Flores is a cousin to former Watford and now Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores.