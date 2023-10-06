Overview: Time immemorial, Mugwanya Preparatory School has had a rich bed-rock from the Brothers of Christian Instruction and Buganda Kingdom’s former prime minister Stanislaus Mugwanya; and it has produced many prominent old students who are influential in the different spheres of life.

Event: 3 rd MUKOBA Sports Gala

3 MUKOBA Sports Gala Purpose : Fundraising for MUKOBA Stadium

Date: Sunday, 8th October 2023

Venue: Mugwanya Preparatory School, Kabojja main playground

Time: 9 AM till Late

Since the founding year in 1960, the motto of Mugwanya Preparatory School Kabojja has echoed and reechoed aloud “We shall reach the shore”.

Brave old students under the umbrella body of Mugwanya Kabojja Old Boys Association (MUKOBA) have a bold plan to construct a state of art mini stadium.

MUKOBA officials show off the stadium artistic impression

Proposed MUKOBA Stadium artistic impression | Credit: David Isabirye

With sports infrastructure in Uganda now much sought after, following the country’s preparations for the AFCON 2027 hosting, the old students have a rich idea on the table.

At least Ug.shs 100,000,000 is needed for the MUKOBA stadium project aloft Mutundwe hill with the beautiful artistic impression already designed in place by an old student Eng. Allan Kimera.

Henceforth, the old students look to the upcoming MUKOBA Sports Gala on Sunday, 8th October 2023 at the school playground as one of the avenues to fundraise for the money needed with each team contributing Ug.shs 1,000,000.

Twenty teams, named after the different years that the old students studied at the school will play in the gala with a shield awaiting the winners on the day.

John Bosco Ntaate (middle) speaks during the press conference

MUKOBA Sports Gala Shield | Credit: David Isabirye

2019 winners ENSOJJA (89-95 cohort) are ready to get their name engraved on the shield once again.

It will however not be a walk in the park as other teams; Miners (84-90), Bichepere (93), 99 Generals, Mao Rice, VD (95-01), Kabaabi (2002-2008), Poachers (2002), Bunayira Warriors (91-97), Ggonyo (99-2005), Bojjas (09), Jungle Boys (1986-1992), Membe Titans (90-96), The 20Tens and others are all ready to compete.

Eng Allan Kimera, treasurer MUKOBA

John Bosco Ntaate, the chairperson of the 2023 MUKOBA sports gala urges the old students to turn up for the noble cause.

“As old students of Mugwanya preparatory school Kabojja, we take pride in the school that made us who we are. We have the stadium project as old students and the sports gala is one way of bringing us together and raise funds as we have fun for the entire day. I call upon the old students to turn in big numbers” Ntaate revealed.

Mugwanya Old Boys during a press conference at the school | Credit: David Isabirye

Charles Brian Senyonga (Omutegeke), the in charge of technical affairs confirmed that the gala will be played on 7 aside basis (6 upfield players and a goalkeeper) with 5 teams each in the 4 groups.

Joseph Ndawula, a staff member on the organizing committee assured good accountability of the funds collected with the newly appointed head master Brother Jude Kaweesi among the signatories to the accounts.

This project is expected to be done in phases; starting with immediate grading and leveling of the land that will be followed by the grass planting before the end of 2023.

The second phase will see the construction of the stands for the fans.

Sponsors & Partners:

A bandwagon of partners are part of the inititative to include soccanett, sprint Ug live unlimited, TPRS Property managers, Rukundo Technologies, Maurice Cakes and Events as well as Nteza Sports Center Limited.

Meanwhile, the old students also generously offered their young colleagues currently at the school with soda, much to the appeasement of the pupils.

Mugwanya Preparatory School pupils recieve soda from old students | Credit: David Isabirye