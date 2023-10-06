Police Football Club head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa expressed his disappointment with his backline having conceded what he termed as a very an avoidable goal.

The Cops ascended to the summit of the FUFA Big League after a 3-1 victory against Ndejje University on Thursday at the Kavumba Recreation Centre.

The claims by the gaffer confirmed how the team is still steps away from the finished article under the tutelage of coach Mugerwa.

“I was quite disappointed that we conceded a goal that could easily be avoided,” Mugerwa told Police FC media shortly after the final whistle.

“But it was great to see the boys fight as we later reorganized and got the third goal late. I am so happy that the boys have managed to win the game against Ndejje University,” he added.

James Brian Obedi gave Police FC the lead against his former paymasters in the sixth minute. As Ndejje University tried to level matters, Isaac Ogwang doubled the lead with a powerful effort two minutes past the hour mark.

With ten minutes to play, Enock Omakira pulled back one for the visitors but as the end to the game was looming Emmanuel Mugume restored the two-goal lead to seal the victory in style.

“I am happy that we won with a two-goal edge, it puts us in a better place as we chase the qualification to the top-tier league.“

”Our dream is to be promoted so each time we come to play it re-echoes in my mind. We shall keep reminding ourselves of the big target so that it motivates up to work harder.”

Mugerwa also praised forward Obedi for the outstanding performances staged in the last two games played in a Police jersey.

“Obedi has put up a great performance just like he has done in the past two games. We shall continue to shape him so that he becomes more clinical in front of goal. We expect much more from him going forward.”

Next on the menu, Police will take on Lugazi on Thursday, October 12, 2023 as the FUFA Big League enters match day four.