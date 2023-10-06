Overview: Emmanuel Mubiru shone brightest, winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong. Captain Huzaifa Matovu and the only lady on the team, Beth Naggadya were the other members of the delegation.

Uganda Ludo national team, the Doves once again conquered the entire African continent, successfully defending their title during the 2023 championship in Durban city, South Africa.

Despite traveling to South Africa with no funding from the Government, the Doves cast aside their woes and edged the hosts South Africa during a tense and closely contested finale, winning on penalties following a tie.

Emmanuel Mubiru shone brightest, winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

Captain Huzaifa Matovu and the only lady on the team, Beth Naggadya were the other members of the delegation who received trophy from the Africa Ludo Federation (ALF) president Hussein Kalule, also the president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF).

Uganda Doves show off the African trophy with their president Hussein Kalule

Action during the 2023 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations in South Africa

Huzaifa Matovu holds the Africa Ludo Trophy

Skipper Matovu attributed the victory to a number of factors as teamwork, confidence and good planning.

“We traveled for the African championship with problems of funding. We concentrated to the game and made it. The players were united as we planned as a team. They were all confident and the team effort yielded” Matovu revealed as the team returned home.

Huzaifa Matovu speaks at the celebrations in Nansana | Credit: David Isabirye

This was the second time that Uganda, who are also the reigning world champions returned to the podium as winners on the continental platform after the 2021 heroics.

Hussein Kalule, president of the Uganda Ludo Federation was full of mixed reactions; happy and sad in the same vein.

Kalule lauded the players who concentrated on the game despite the external distractions.

Hussein Kalule, president Uganda Ludo Federation | Credit: David Isabirye

He challenged the Government to consider funding the sport that has elevated Uganda to the summit.

“I thank the players who concentrated to play the game and defended the African title amidst the challenges of funding. I thank the Ugandan community in South Africa led by the Ambassador H.E Paul Amoru for the warm hospitality, courage and support given to the team. I humbly appeal to the Government to come and support the sport” Kalule noted as he addressed the media at Grenkhard Gardens in Nansana, a Kampala surburb.

Hussein Kalule, the Uganda Ludo Federation president

Beth Naggadya, the only female player on the Doves team addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

After the topping group stage level in pool C over Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Mozambique, Uganda beat West Africans Cote D’Ivoire 3-1 and eliminated Zimbabwe during the semi-finals by the same score.

In the close finale, normal time between Uganda and South Africa ended 8-all before Uganda won 1-0 in extra time.

Sixteen (16) countries featured in the 2023 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations.

Focus now switches to the final bend of the national league for the 2023 season.

Beth Naggadya (holding the microphone) addresses the media at Grenkhard Gardens, Nansana | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Ludo fraternity celebrates with the Africa Ludo trophy | Credit: David Isabirye