National Basketball League | Results

JKL Lady Dolphins 75-65 UCU Lady Canons (Dolphins win series 3-0)

JKL Lady Dolphins swept UCU Lady Canons to storm the finals of the National Basketball League Playoffs Finals.

The loss for the Mukono-based side ends the defending champions’ decade-long appearance in finals.

Victory for the Lady Dolphins gives them a chance to win the third title having clinched back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

Henry Malinga’s charges are now on a run of 16 consecutive wins after a perfect second round in the regular season.

Lady Canons were in control of Game 3 in the first half before they ran out of steam in the second stanza.

The Lady Canons started the game on a great note as most of the players showed up both on defence and offence and by the end of the first period, it was a two-point lead (20-19).

Rita Imanishimwe got the second period underway with a three-point shot from the corner to give the Lady Dolphins the lead for the first time in the game.

Four minutes into the second period Coach Nicholas Natuhereza was forced to call off Tracy Namugosa who picked her third foul early.

As the Lady Canons were running away with a-four-point lead into the long break Imanishimwe had another 3-pointer, reducing the deficit to a point.

Brenda Ekone opened the third quarter with a big three to restore the JKL’s lead who came back pumped up and energetic to create the edge.

UCU were punished for their poor ball handling which led to eight turnovers in the third quarter and were trailing by 10 points (63-53) into the final quarter.

In the final period, both sides scored 12 points apiece to maintain the 10-point gap till the final whistle.

Hope Akello turned up big, dropping 16 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and making six assists to lead the Lady Dolphins.

On the other hand, Shakirah Nanvubya and Aziida Nabayunga dropped 13 points each and Bridget Aber contributed 10 points in a losing effort.

In the finals, the JKL Lady Dolphins will take on the winner of the semifinal between KIU Rangers and JT Lady Jaguar. Rangers lead the series 2-0.