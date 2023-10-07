National Basketball League | Result

Friday, October 7, 2023

KIU Titans 75-74 UCU Canons

KIU Titans swept the UCU Canons to storm the National Basketball League final after a 3-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.

KIU Titans registered a 75-74 narrow victory against UCU Canons in a deciding game three that pulled a huge crowd on Friday at YMCA Court, Wandegeya.

The Canons faced a tough series after losing Rogers Dauna and Jimmy Otim to injuries leaving the side a bit depleted.

However, the game lived to its billing as the fans were glued to the edge of their seats as the Kasanga-based walked away with a one-point victory in the tight class.

The Titans managed to walk out of the heating stove alive since they spent most of the game chasing the Canons in the closely contested game.

For the Mukono-based side, the narrow loss will take long to leave their minds since their hard work yielded nothing due to a difference of one point.

The Canons showed confidence from the onset, leading the first period (20-19).

The chase continued as the two sides went in the long break as Titans were trailing by six points (46-37).

The ambience remained tense in the see-saw battle, Canons went into the final quarter with a three-point lead (58-55).

Midway through the final quarter, Titans suffered a big blow as power-forward and Congolese Amisi Saidi lipped off the field of play after suffering a knee injury.

With 15 seconds on the clock, coach Nicholas Natuhereza called a time-out to engineer the last attack of the game as the scoreboard read 75-74 in favour of the Titans.

But the Kenyan center Peter Sifuma failed to execute the needed shot before the final whistle.

KIU’s fans erupted onto the court in chants and celebrations jubilating with their players who had carried the team to the grand stage.

Ibanda Lwabaga and Peter Sifuna dropped 19 points each but it was not enough to save the Canons from the sword.

For Titans, Collins Kasujja led the scoring board with 16 points as Denis Balungu added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Titans will play the winner between City Oilers and Our Saviour. Oilers are lead that series 2-0.