Overview: Chogm FC, The Season Two champions awarded Chwezi FC a beautiful and memorable Guard of Honour before their encounter, the second time in the history of the league.

Sunday evening at the NEC Grounds Bugolobi Kampala was nothing short of epic.

This is because the day was the crowning moment for Season eight of the Chaapa League that had been running for 26 match days.

The star of the day was Chwezi football team which was being crowned the champions of season eight after a tasking 26 match days garnering 67 points leaving Matu in the dust with 62 points as runners up.

Chwezi team players with their trophy

It was evident that the Chaapa League had been a roller coaster of excitement.

This culminated in a highly anticipated grand finale that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Chaapa League action on match day 26 at NEC Playground, Bugolobi

The final match day also witnessed impressive wins in the Chaapa Kamomo Tournament where Bulls 96 FC were shock winners considering the fact that they are the second oldest team of the League of 1996 entry in the school.

The team defied all odds to come out on top against the Dynamos. Patson, the goalkeeper for Bulls 96 FC was by far the best player of the day managing all clean sheets in their games.

Bulls players celebrate after winning the Kamomo Cup | Chaapa League Season 8

Chaapa League 2023 action during the final match day at NEC playground, Bugolobi

Jacob Kabigumira, the President of Chaapa League, expressed his excitement about the league’s journey since its inception.

“It has been an exciting journey for all of us. We have had a lot of growth as Chaapa League, all thanks to the sponsors like Guinness who have come on board and made the league what it is today. We are now planning on introducing even more teams for the next season and having a lot more players too,” he said.

In the same vein, the league’s partnership with Guinness has been instrumental in its success. Patience Aguti, project Manager at UBL explained, “One of the reasons we partnered with Chaapa League is first of all because of the relationship Guinness has had with football over the years and also the opportunity that this league brings the brand to interact with consumers in the spaces where they feel most comfortable and are Shining Bright.”

Since its inception in 2017, the league that recently secured Guinness sponsorship has seen eight seasons unfold, with a total of 14 teams participating.

Chwezi players and officials after the season 8 of the Chaapa League

Chaapa League fans and participants eagerly await the next season with high hopes and expectations.

With plans to expand the league and involve even more teams and players, it’s clear that the future of Chaapa League is set to shine even brighter.

The Chaapa League is a unique sporting event that brings together the alumni of Mbarara High School.

This league, like several other old boys’ leagues in the city, has gained immense popularity, with fans and players alike eagerly anticipating each season.

Celebrations in the Chaapa League season 8