The Uganda U-20 National Women’s Team (Queen Cranes) captain Hadijah Nandago warned her teammates about complacency noting it’s not yet over.

The Queen Cranes thrashed Mozambique 6-0 in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday at Campo da ABB Motala Stadium.

The two sides will meet in the return leg at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru and Nadango revealed they still have to work hard since the journey is just getting underway.

“It’s not yet over we still have to work hard going forward,” Nadango told the press after the final whistle.

“It was a great game but I hope the coaches noted where we lacked. I know we made some mistakes that need to be rectified going into the second leg.

“I am so happy we won 6-0 but it is not yet done. We have to work together to see that we hardly concede any goal throughout the campaign,” she added.

Nandago (brace), Agnes Nabukenya (brace), Margeret Kunihira and Eva Naggayi were the chief tormentors as Uganda ran riot against Mozambique.

After the failure of Crested Cranes to return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Queen Cranes will seek a huge qualification onto the world’s biggest football stage.