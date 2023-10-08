University Football League

KIU 2-0 Kumi

Kampala International University (KIU) registered a 2-0 victory against Kumi University in the University Football League on Saturday.

Henry Ssempijja and Abdu Wasswa were on target as KIU scooped maximum points in front of their home crowd.

Ten minutes into the game, KIU engineered a lovely attack setting up Peter Kayabula but his effort from the edge of the box went narrowly above the frame.

In the 20th minute, Kumi’s goalkeeper Ronald Asinge finger-tipped Patrick Ssekandi’s shot in a stellar save. The forward brilliantly shot at goal amidst a forest of legs around him.

Four minutes later, Ssempijja finally broke the deadlock as he fired the Kasanga-based side into the lead.

Midway through the first half, Ssekandi came close to putting his name on the score sheet but Kumi’s goalkeeper Asinge once again palmed the strong effort away.

Eight minutes into the second stanza, Wasswa doubled KIU’s lead in the one-sided encounter.

Kumi’s first cut-clear chance came in the 75th minute after Stephen Nyalimo went through a forest of bodies before he shot on goal but KIU’s custodian was equally neat to the challenge.

It was a comfortable victory for KIU who were in full control of the game right from onset.