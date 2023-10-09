Overview: City Oilers defeated Our Saviour 76-51 in the NBL semi-finals game three at YMCA Court, Wandegeya on Sunday.

National Basketball League

City Oilers 76-51 Our Saviour

City Oilers continued to prove their class and edge as they registered a 3-0 sweep of Our Savior.

The ultimate victory in the best-of-five semifinal series meant City Oilers are set to play their ninth successive National Basketball League final.

City Oilers defeated Our Saviour 76-51 in the NBL semifinals game three at YMCA Court, Wandegeya on Sunday.

It looked like it could be a close contest as City Oilers led 15-12 after the opening ten minutes but by the end of the first half, the record champions had a whopping 11-point lead (34-23).

From the long break, both sides came back energetic but still the Oilers edged it 19-18 pushing the score to 53-41.

The final quarter was fully dominated by the Oilers as they widened the gap to 25 points (76-51).

Ivan Muhwezi and Ruai Luak dropped 18 points each alongside pulling down five and eight rebounds respectively.

Kenneth Mesho led the scoring for Our Savior with nine points as no player managed to get in double digits.

Our Savior will go back home proud having come this far in a season many hardly rated them highly.

Reaching the semifinals will act as motivation to Our Savior as they kick-start preparations for next season.

Going forward, Mandy Juruni’s troops will enter the best-of-seven series like a well-oiled machine as they seek the ninth title in a row.

City Oilers take on KIU Titans in the final series that is slated to kick off on Friday, October 13.