Overview: The Portuguese excited fans with free flowing football during pre-season but competitively, his team fell to URA in the Fufa Super 8, failed to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages and are winless in three league games.

Sergio Traguil believes he is still the right man for the KCCA job despite guiding the Kasasiro to their worst start in league history.

On Sunday, the 13-time champions suffered a third straight league defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Express FC at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo leaving them in the bottom three and with zero points.

KCCA players dejected Credit: John Batanudde

“The day I wake up and I feel cant do anything to turn things around, I will be honest enough to leave,” said Traguil when asked if he felt he was till the right man for the job in the aftermath of defeat to Express.

“Whoever believes am not right for the job is wrong in my opinion but they have a right to their opinion and can do whatever they want,” he added.

KCCA’s Gonzanga and assistant coach Jackson Nelly Magera Credit: John Batanudde

The Portuguese however admits that fans are right to be angry with results. “Even if it was me, would be angry but we have the ability to turn things around.”

On why his teams continues to suffer defeats, Traguil blamed his team’s way of defending.

“Our defending is very poor and we make so many mistakes which is unacceptable. Its an area we must improve if we are to turn things around.”

KCCA’s next fixture is a tough trip away to table leaders Kitara after the international break.