Motocross rider Jurncture George Sserugunda has passed away.

Sserugunda succumbed to injuries sustained during Round Seven of the Motocross championship in Kalisizo on Sunday.

The 47-year-old who was competing under MX1 had recently joined the Veteran class; which he was competing in over the weekend.

The incident that caused the injuries happened before the last heat of the day.

“As riders took on the sight lap, Jurncture’s bike had initially refused to start when it was time for his category. But eventually, the bike started and Juncture took it off flat-out,” said a spectator who was at Kalisizo.

“When he reached the drop at a high speed the bike could not adjust the power and he fell really hard. He and the bike fell different ways. Surprisingly, he got up and I wanted to get back on the bike, but the officials stopped him and took him to the ambulance for a check-up,” he added.

After administering the first aid, Sserugunda was eventually transferred to Masaka referral hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jurncture Sserugunda was the national team captain during this year’s Motocross of African Nations in South Africa.

The Motorsport governing body Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) released an official communication regarding the incident.