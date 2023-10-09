Overview: Express FC piled misery on KCCA FC extending its winless run to three losses in as many games played in the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League campaign.

Express FC head coach James Odoch has revealed that the team is still a work in progress amidst a fair start to the season.

During a press conference after the final whistle, Odoch admitted that he still expects the team to get better as the season unfolds.

“Our target is to keep improving after every game we play,” Odoch said in a presser at MTN Omondi Stadium.

“I am happy for the win because we had planned for it. I am very impressed with the performance of the young boys,” he added.

“This is what we have been training for because we are improving daily. We still have many games ahead of us which will give us a chance to improve our game.“

Strong start amidst a silent pre-season

Express who kick-started the season with a goalless draw against Mbarara City now have seven points going into the three-week break.

The Red Eagles have made a fair start to the season after many whitewashing them since their preparations towards the league hardly lived up to the billing.

Even without huge signings, Odoch has put up a firing squad that is playing quality football. They are threatening on attack, so calm and composed on and off the ball.

The partnership of new signing Ramsey Kawooya and Hussein Ssenoga proved to be the difference in the game as they dictated the pace of the game and also made it difficult for KCCA to penetrate from the middle park.

Odoch believes there is much more from Kawooya.

“Ramsey (Kawooya) is a very calm and composed player. He adds quality to our midfield but I am sure there is still much more to come from him.

“I do not put the boys under pressure because I am confident in what they can offer. I tell them to enjoy themselves and I am sure soon they will be a unit,” he concluded.

KCCA are yet to register a win or even pick a point in the three league games played so far while this was the Red Eagles’ second victory thus far sending them to seven points in three games.