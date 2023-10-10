Overview: Gomba and Bulemeezi will lockhorns in the final of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football cup final on Saturday, 28th October at Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup:

Final: Gomba Vs Bulemeezi (3:00 PM)

Gomba Vs Bulemeezi (3:00 PM) Date : Saturday, 28 th October

: Saturday, 28 October Venue: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

It is official, Gomba will square up against Bulemeezi in the final of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament.

This will be on Saturday, 28th October at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku in Kabowa.

The development was confirmed after the semi-final return legs on Monday, 9th October 2023.

At the Masaka Recreational stadium, Gomba beat hosts Buddu 1-0 courtesy of Kenneth Kimera’s strike to complete a double.

Gomba had also won the first leg 2-1 at their Kabulasoke PTC playground the previous weekend with Allan Oyirwoth and Kimera on target before Twaha Ayman scored the consolation for Buddu.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Gomba believes that his side is fit for a sixth title.

“Gomba has worked hard this season and we are eager to win the 6th title in the competition” Ssekabuuza remarked.

Gomba’s five titles came in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Bulemeezi qualified to the finals after dumping out visiting Mawokota 4-2 in post match penalties as normal time ended goal-less at the Kasana playground in Luweero.

Like the first leg at Buwama, the return leg also failed to anyone scoring before the tense post match penalties decided the winner.

Bulemeezi under Ibrahim Kirya is now targeting their third title since the 2012 and 2019 heroics.

The third place play off match between Buddu and Mawokota will take place on the same day as the finals (28th October 2023), an early kick off before the grand finale.

Busiro Ssaza is the reigning champion.

Who wins the 2023 title? Your guess is as good as mine.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluri

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba