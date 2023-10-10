National Basketball League 3rd Place Playoff

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

UCU Lady Canons vs JT Lady Canons

After being swept by KIU Rangers in the semifinals, JT Lady Jaguars seek to complete the season on a high by going past UCU Lady Canons in the National Basketball League Third Place playoffs.

Lady Jaguars assistant captain Rhoda Nagitta revealed that the team seeks to end on a high after a poor run in the semifinals.

“We seek to end the season a high so that we get back to the drawing board and prepare for next season,” Nagitta told Kawowo Sports.

“We shall play the third-place classification game with the same mentality we had during the semifinals. We are going to play as a team and take care of what we can control,” she added.

Fair debut season

Yes! They failed to make it to the NBL finals but the Sudi Ulanga’s charges should hold their heads high after squeezing through to the semifinals.

Lady Jaguars won two titles ahead of the season, they won the UCU Invitational Tournament as well as the Elite Women Cup.

This put them in a confident place to get their sights on the title not until KIU Rangers ended the newbies’ dream.

“The season has been a good one, it has challenged us and it’s upon us to prepare better going forward for next season. We achieved some targets and failed to reach some.”

“We shall continue working on personal development, improving teamwork and getting the team to a better place,” she concluded.

Lady Jaguars will have to improve their squad to provide more shooting options and create more prowess in the team so as to compete more next season.