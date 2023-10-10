Overview: The NBL Final series are set to tip off on Friday, October 13 as Rangers take on Lady Dolphins in the women’s affair while City Oilers will entertain KIU Titans.

KIU Rangers’ triumph against JT Lady Jaguars sparked off a party mood for the Kasanga-based side as they made it to their first National Basketball League final.

The KIU will highly fancy their chances against two-time champions JKL Dolphins in a seven-game series after sweeping JT Lady Jaguars.

Julius Lutwama, head coach of KIU Rangers revealed that if they stick to the game plan and follow it well then they will be in place to lift their first title.

“We have been going to all our previous games as underdogs but we are ready to prove the work we have been doing for the last seven months,” Lutwama told KIU Rangers media.

“So we come respecting all our opponents but we shall give our best to see how far we go in the semifinals. Though we plan to take a game at a time,” he added.

Ready to face two-time champions

After going past the hill of JT Lady Jaguars, Rangers will go on to face star-studded JKL Dolphins in the finals.

Coach Lutwama admits the team they are yet to face is a good side having quality players but they (Rangers) equally have a dream to chase and they will try to fight.

“JKL (Lady Dolphins) is an aggressive side with good players that are well coached. They play very well because they have national players who have been here forever.”

“We have a target and we shall chase it. We have to stick to the script that we practised earlier. We only need to keep believing so that we are able to finish it off.”

Glad to break the jinx

Coach Lutwama is a happy and excited man after guiding his troops for the very first time for the Kasanga-based side.

“It’s exciting that in my coaching career, I have guided KIU Rangers in the finals. I am so happy to learn that after 20 years, we shall be playing the finals for the very first time under my guidance,” he further noted.

The NBL Final is set to tip off on Friday, October 13 as Rangers take on Lady Dolphins in the women’s affair while City Oilers will entertain KIU Titans.