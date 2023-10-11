Overview: Modern Pentathlon is an Olympic sport packaged with five different sport events of fencing, freestyle swimming, horse riding and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running. Since 1912, it has been core of the Olympics, but only got introduced in Uganda in the year 2016 and still in the development stages.

2nd Global Laser Run City Tour

Friday, 20th October 2023

At Lake Victoria Primary School, Entebbe

The Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation (UMPF) officially unveiled a sponsorship partnership with Cyclops Defense Systems Limited to enable the smooth running of the Global Laser run city tour.

The entire sponsorship will cost Ug.shs 20,000,000 for the season, with at least Ug.shs 5,000,000 ear-marked per outing, commencing on the upcoming 2nd Global Run city tour at Lake Victoria Primary school, Entebbe on Friday, 20th October 2023.

The ceremony to officially launch this historic partnership took place at the company’s headquarters along Nviri Lane in Kololo, Kampala on Wednesday, 11th October 2023.

Cyclops Systems Defense Systems Ltd present a dummy cheque of Ug.Shs 5,000,000 to Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation | Credit: David Isabirye

Joseph Collins Ssemanda, general secretary of the Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation lauded Cyclops Defense Systems Limited for the generous offer.

“We would like to appreciate the managemenet of Cyclops Defense Systems Limited for this offer. This sponsorship will boost the operations of the federation as we target spreading the game to most corners of the country” Ssemanda remarked.

Joseph Collins Ssemanda_Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation General Secretary | Credit: David Isabirye

Alpha Charles Karamagi, the CEO Cyclops Defense Systems Limited | Credit: David Isabirye

Alpha Charles Karamagi, CEO of Cyclops Defense Systems, a security company that offers state of art security systems commented that the decision to partner with Modern Pentathlon stemmed from the fact that they both have a common belief that a complete person had to be physically fit and healthy.

“Modern Pentathlon is a sport for a complete person and even security personnel need such a sport to be able to perform their security assignments” Karamagi reasoned.

The support, both in cash and kind will be directed towards the second Global Laser run city tour in Entebbe that will have athletes from universities, schools and corporate organizations.

Victor Marshall Miiro, a modern Penthalon athlete addressing the journalists. He is fresh from an international event in Egypt and eyes the upcoming 2nd Global Laser Run city event at Lake Victoria Primary school, Entebbe | Credit: David Isabirye

This follows the first Global Laser run tour at Kyambogo University in August 2023 where the security company also contributed a humble Ug.shs 1,000,000.

Ssemanda notified that after the Entebbe event, they intend to spread further to the North and Western parts of the country in Gulu and Mbarara cities respectively.

For starters, the Laser run is one of the sport disciplines of Modern Pentathlon that involves running and shooting.

Modern Pentathlon is an Olympic sport packaged with five different sport events of fencing, freestyle swimming, horse riding and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running.

This sport has a rich history from the ancient Greeks whose soldiers then needed such skills of running, shooting, swimming, fighting and horse riding.

Since 1912, it has been core of the Olympics, but only got introduced in Uganda in the year 2016 and still in the development stages.