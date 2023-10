Peace Kabasweka had a superb outing on day one leader of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open at the par-72 Kitante Course.

The Tooro Club member, playing off handicap five, scored an impressive 4-under 68 to lead a field of over 40 players in the silver category.

