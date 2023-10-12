Kampala University maintained their perfect run in the University Football League after beating newbies ISBAT on Wednesday afternoon.

Tony Ndase and Abbey Mulumba scored for Kampala University to win the second game away from home.

The successive victory carries Kampala University to the top of Group F above Bishop Stuart University and ISBAT.

On their part, this is ISBAT’s second straight loss. It leaves them in a worrying place but they can be excused since its the first time to take part in the tournament.

ISBAT went behind on 23 minutes when Ndase’s bouncing header went past goalkeeper Daniel Kakumirizi into the back of the net.

ISBAT kept knocking on the door with lovely interplays through the middle park but lacked the sharpness upfront to take away the created chances.

At half time, it was 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Ten minutes into the second stanza, Mulumba was at it with a powerful strike to double Kampala University’s lead after ISBAT gave away possession at the edge of the box.

At full time, two-time UFL champions walked away with maximum points on the day.

The league continues today as m favourites St Lawrence host Gulu University at Kavule.