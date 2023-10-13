Uganda Cranes will embark on a new life with a new coach in charge of the team, following the departure of Serbian tactician Milutin Sredojevic last month.

FUFA parted ways with Micho after a disappointing run in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers where Uganda failed to make a cut to the continental showpiece.

With the dust settled and focus shifted to the future, the journey begins with two build up games during this international break.

First, the Uganda Cranes will play Mali today in Bamako before facing Zambia on Tuesday next week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Morley Byekwaso has been appointed on an interim basis for one month and the two games will help FUFA in forming the decision about the permanent technical team.

Byekwaso believes the friendly games will help to fine tune the players ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers coming up next month.

“I believe the two games we have against Mali and Zambia are important in the preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers. We are playing teams with experience and gauging against them helps us to know the players that will feature in the next engagements.” He said.

Skipper Khalid Aucho equally believes the friendly games will keep them in good shape before the World Cup Qualifiers.

Team News

Goalkeeper Isima Watenga is ruled out of the two games after sustaining an injury in training.

Richard Basangwa and Ibrahim Kasule who arrived in Bamako on Wednesday, trained with the team and are ready for selection.

After playing Mali today, the team will travel to United Arab Emirates to take on Zambia on Tuesday next week.