2024 FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifiers

Date : Friday, October 13, 2023

: Friday, October 13, 2023 Venue : FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

: FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Match: Uganda vs Mozambique (Agg: 6-0)

Ayub Khalifa, the head coach of the U20 Women’s National Team, Queen Cranes has warned his troops against complacency in the 2024 FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda comes into the return leg with the comfort of a 6-0 victory against Mozambique that was posted in the first leg at Campo da ABB Stadium.

While talking to the press, Khalifa emphasised game management hence not getting carried away by the earlier triumph.

“I have talked to the girls about sticking to the plan and not allowing to get carried away,” Khalifa strongly noted.

“Even though we won 6-0, it’s now upon us to show that we can get better if we are to achieve our dream of achieving qualification,” he added.

“We have to manage our early success. In most cases, most people get complacent whenever they achieve something. So we need to fight that.”

“We need to work as a team and continue doing what we have been preparing during training,” he concluded.

The aggregate winner between the yeo sides will face either Senegal or Benin in the next round.