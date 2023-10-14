Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 – Round One

Result: Uganda 12-05 Tunisia

Grace Auma has wasted no time before showcasing her skills at the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s in Monastir, Tunisia.

The fleet-footed playmaker scored two tries as Uganda beat hosts Tunisia, 12-05, in the opening match on Saturday morning at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet.

In the first half…

Grace 𝗥𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗰𝗲 Auma 🔥

With the first try for Uganda 🇺🇬#SupportLadyCranesRugby pic.twitter.com/w73rukfb3t — 𝗛𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 (@HipposFans) October 14, 2023

And in the second half…

Grace's and Uganda's second TRY 🔥

FT @LadyCranesRugby 12:05 Tunisia



Aren't you PROUD 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬

Game one is in the bag, let's GOOO#SupportLadyCranesRugby pic.twitter.com/Gtl3gj5deB — 𝗛𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 (@HipposFans) October 14, 2023

Auma is one of, if not the, most skilled rugby player in Uganda; an ability gained from years of experience at the top of the game. And despite being lightweight, she is able to work her way past opponents using her pace and side-steps.

The two tries are perfectly identical to tries Auma scored for her local club Black Pearls during the Uganda national Nile Special Rugby 7s Series. Recall when she beat the defence for pace twice to win the Tooro 7s Cup final.

In the first half…

And in the second half…

Thus, Auma has inspired Uganda to a successful upset of the hosts, having lost to them during the bronze medal match in last year’s edition in Jemmal, Tunisia.

Auma’s intention, and Uganda’s as a whole, is to get a favourable rank in the pool of death with Tunisia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. At that level, with all teams watching and analysts reviewing every second of footage, she will need to innovate and adapt smartly as the tournament progresses.

Uganda’s next match will be against South Africa at 2.06 p.m. EAT.