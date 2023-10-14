Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 – Round Two

Result: South Africa 19-00 Uganda

South Africa vs Uganda was the designated decider in Pool A of the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s in Monastir, Tunisia. And as expected by the bookmakers and analysts, it was a routine win for the defending champions South Africa against Uganda.

South Africa won the match by 19-00 but Uganda squandered multiple opportunities to score points.

Coach Charles Onen went for pace in handing Grace Nabaggala her debut at the hooker position. This was the only change (replacing Mary Gloria Ayot) he made from the squad that started against Tunisia.

That strategy worked as Uganda maintained possession in attack and was able to cover all the spaces on defence. But not during the entire duration of the match for two major reasons. One, attackers were isolated and conceded turnovers and two, they ran out of steam on the break.

South Africa, on the other hand, were efficient with ball in hand as they capitalised on Uganda’s mistakes.

The pool’s final standings will be determined at the end of the third round. Uganda beat Tunisia by a slim 12-05 result while both South Africa and Tunisia beat Zimbabwe by 26-05.

Uganda’s final match will be against Zimbabwe at 4.56 p.m. EAT.