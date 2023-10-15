After rumours about Allan Kayiwa’s absence from the game against KCCA FC circulated, the pacy attacker has finally bid farewell to Uganda Premier League club Express FC.

Kayiwa leaves the team after emerging as the top scorer in the previous season. This season, he scored once in a 2-0 win over Busoga United before travelling out to complete the transfer.

The development was made public via Kayiwa’s Social Media handles on Sunday afternoon.

“Hello Express nation, it has been the toughest time for me to say such a thing but whoever judges me remember I was a true Red Eagle,” the statement partly read.

“Express FC, thank you so much and everyone at the club. Now it’s time to start a new chapter and I wish everyone the best,“ it continued.

As the campaign began, Kayiwa signed a one-year work contract in which he stated that he would resign at any point if a deal became available.

Kayiwa’s signature was all over the market, and many teams were vying to get him into their camp, but it appears that he will be moving to Ethiopia.

According to reports, Kayiwa is scheduled to join Shasheme City of the Ethiopia Premier League.