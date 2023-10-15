FUFA Women’s Super League

Kampala Queens 2-1 Uganda Martyrs

Kampala Queens fought from a goal down to edge Uganda Martyrs in a 2-1 victory at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday morning.

The game gave a perfect start to the FUFA Women’s Super League as possession kept swinging from one side to another.

Shamirah Nalugya and Catherine Nagadya scored Kampala Queens’ goals while Latifah Nakasi found the back of the net for the visitors.

The FWSL defending champions started off on a slow start with a hard-fought victory.

The visitors’ performance will give them a reason to believe because they were the better side of the day.

Uganda Martyrs’ captain Nakasi scored the opening goal for the visitors to set the tone of the game at half an hour mark.

Seven minutes later, Judith Sanyu and Damali Matama paved way for Shamirah Nalugya and Asia Nakibuuka in a double change.

At the start of the second half, Nagadya replaced Lillian Mutuuzo with great fresh legs upfront.

Eleven minutes into the second stanza, the hosts were awarded a penalty and Nalugya converted from the 12-yard mark.

At the stroke of full-time, Nagadya threaded in a lifesaver to place the hosts in the driving seat punishing former paymasters.