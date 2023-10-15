Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 – Cup Semifinal

Result: Kenya 27-00 Uganda

The story of the Cup Semifinal is that Kenya were too good for Uganda. Simply too good. In all departments. From start to finish.

Janet Okello was the chief undertaker, scoring a clean first half hat-trick for the Lionesses and in the second half, Naomi Amuguni and Sharon Auma took turns to lay wreaths on Uganda’s casket.

Kenya annihilated Uganda by twenty-seven unanswered points without even breaking a sweat.

Uganda, as was the case against South Africa in the pool stage on Day One, did not score any points.

Thus, Uganda’s campaign to qualify for the Olympic Games ends prematurely. But Kenya continue their pursuit of a third successive appearance at the event. They will take on South Africa for the solitary ticket to Paris 2024 in the Cup Final.

Uganda will battle against Zambia, who lost to South Africa by 31-00 in the other semifinal, for the bronze medal at 3.35 p.m. EAT.