This month, MTN Uganda is marking its 25th anniversary in the country and the communication giants are using a series of events to celebrate the milestone.

On Saturday, October 14, as part of the celebrations, the MTN Monthly Tee at Entebbe Golf Club was organized in such a way to commemorate this remarkable MTN@25 milestone.

“Today is supposed to be a quiet MTN Monthly Tee but it coincides with their birthday and they decided to celebrate it here at Entebbe Club and, as usual, together we are unstoppable. We are happy that they have chosen here to be their venue,” club chairman Jacob Byamukama said of the event.

The event was graced by Enid Edroma, MTN Uganda’s General Manager Corporate Services who represented the CEO of MTN Uganda.

“I’m thrilled to be here today to celebrate this special occasion as MTN Uganda reaches its 25th anniversary. It’s a remarkable milestone, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate it with all of you.

“This event [MTN Monthly Tee] holds a special place in our hearts because it’s not just about golf, it’s about celebrating youth and playfulness, just like a 25-year-old. It’s about celebrating the spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that have defined MTN’s journey over the years,” Edroma said at the 19th hole.

MTN Uganda’s GM Human Resources Michael Kawesa-Ssekadde (L) and Joseph Bogera, MTN Uganda’s GM Sales and Distribution at the MTN@25 Monthly Tee at the Entebbe Club Some of the golfers who attended the MTN@25 Monthly Tee at the Entebbe Club

On the course, club captain Serwano Walusimbi emerged as the overall winner of the tournament after playing a 4-under 67 to beat a large field of 176 players who took the par 71 course overlooking Lake Victoria.

Jovia Tugume won the women’s category with 68 nett with Maureen Okura (69) taking the runners-up place on countback.

The MTN@25 Monthly Tee trophies for the category winners

MTN@25 Monthly Tee Results

WINNER OVERALL: Serwano Walusimbi – 67 nett

WINNER GROUP A MEN: Micheal Odur – 70 nett (c/b)

RUNNER-UP GROUP A MEN: Andrew Baguma – 70 nett (c/b)

WINNER GROUP B MEN: Daniel Opwonya – 69 nett

RUNNER-UP GROUP B MEN: Richard Mucunguzi – 70 nett

WINNER GROUP C MEN: Jonathan Bakwega – 68 nett

RUNNER UP GROUP C MEN: Colin Talemwa – 68 nett

WINNER LADIES: Jovia Tugume – 68 nett

RUNNER-UP LADIES: Moureen Okura – 69 nett (c/b)

WINNER SENIORS: Jamil Maningi – 68 nett

GUEST WINNER: Robert Mugabe – 69 nett