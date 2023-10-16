University Football League

Bugema University 5-0 University of Kisubi

Bugema University registered a 5-0 well-deserved victory against the University of Kisubi on their home ground on Sunday evening.

It was their second victory in the three games played off the fixture of the 11th edition of the University Football League.

After a 3-1 loss to holders Uganda Martyrs Nkozi, Bugema has gone ahead to beat Kabale University and the University of Kisubi with a similar scoreline of 5-0.

Mark Innocent Musuk, Swalaf Din Ssebbaale, Isaac Ssenyunja, and Sulaiman Ssentongo scored the goals as they ran riot over Kisubi.

In the fifth minute, Musuk gave the hosts the lead with an easy tap in the the defenders of the University of Kisubi looked on.

Ssentongo was fouled in the area by defender Musa Ssesazi and the centre referee pointed at the spot for Bugema to get a chance and extend the lead.

Sentongo picked the ball placed it at the 12-yard mark and calmly converted the penalty to double Bugema’s lead on 24 minutes.

Ssebale joined the party with a stunner from outside the box to stretch the lead further nine minutes later.

The second half had a slow start pace as the University of Kisubi saw it wise to sit at the back and at least control damage.

But in the 65th minute, Senyunja scored a beautiful half-volley that left the crowd amazingly excited about the thrilling football staged.

After the goal, Bugema further ignited and kept knocking to extend the beating of their visitors.

In the 87th minute, Senyunja completed his brace and also the fifth of the team thus compounding Kisubi’s misery.

The two sides will renew acquaintances on Tuesday next week in the return game.