Moses Basena has officially started work at Tanzania Premier League side Ihefu Sports Club.

The former Uganda Cranes assistant coach returns to Tanzania after some long time after he previously managed giants Simba SC.

Basena whose most recent job was being assistant Uganda Cranes coach believes Ihefu aspirations matches his.

Best of luck to former Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba on joining IHEFU SC [@Ihefusportclub1] in Tanzania 🇹🇿as assistant & goalkeeping coach . I believe Kajoba and Moses Basena can scale the heights. All the best, Gentlemen 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pY1mu5S3Vy — Dennis Onyango 🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) October 16, 2023

“I am excited to be joining such an ambitious club whose ambitions match mine,” he told the press.

“I call upon everyone to join hands together for the good of the club and we shall achieve all our targets,” he added.

Meanwhile, Basena will be joined by compatriot Fred Kajoba in the capacity of both assistant and goalkeeping coach.

Kajoba who has been the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach for more than a decade is expected to be unveiled by the club this week upon arrival.

The two are former teammates at Coffee SC and have a very good working relationship.

Together, they managed the Uganda Cranes to the Africa Nations Championship qualification in 2018.

Ihefu lies 8th on the 16-team Tanzania Premier League table with six points from five games.

Basena and Kajoba’s first test comes on Saturday October 21 when the teams hosts Coastal Union in the TPL.