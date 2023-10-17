University Football League | Monday Result

UCU 2-0 KIU

Uganda Christian University (UCU) registered a 2-0 victory against Kampala International University in the continuing University Football League on Monday.

Isaac Ofoyirwoth and Allan Opio were on target as UCU claimed maximum points on the day.

It was a soggy ground and the home side hardly enjoyed their usual style but business had to go on as usual.

Ofoyirwoth drew first blood as his fine header found the back of the net in the fifth minute to give the hosts a perfect start to the game on a cold day.

Fifteen minutes later, Opio doubled the lead to further fasten the seat belt in the driving seat.

Moments later the clouds opened chasing away the fans but the players kept on the field of play seeking bragging rights for their badge.

In the second stanza, the ground was unplayable due to the mess that had been created by the heavy downpour.

Both sides failed to find rhythm in the game and only tried to kick the ball away from the goal area. There was nothing much to note.

The victory means the Mukono-based side has three victories in three games played.

On the other hand, it was the second loss for the Kasanga-based side who have won once in three games.