Godfrey Nsubuga lived up to the pre-tournament hype at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship playing a phenomenal 7-under 65 to take the Day One bragging rights.

Godfrey Nsubuga scored 6 birdies, 1 Eagle, 10 pars and 1 bogey during the first round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Championship | Credit: John Batanudde Godfrey Nsubuga led round one of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Championship | Credit: John Batanudde Godfrey Nsubuga ready to drive off on day one | Credit: John Batanudde Godfrey Nsubuga swings off Andrew Ssekibejja is 54th on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes