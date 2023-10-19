Signing up on 22bet is the first step to getting bonuses and playing sports and casino games. Check this review to discover how to complete your 22bet registration in Uganda and Kenya and start betting on one of the top betting sites in Africa.

22bet Registration Uganda: Step-by-Step Guide

Ugandan players can own an account with 22bet. The steps below will guide you in completing the 22bet registration procedure.

Visit the 22bet Uganda website on your phone or computer device. Click the ‘Registration’ button at the top of the homepage. Enter your first name, surname, nationality, document type, and document number. Input a mobile phone number and tap ‘Send SMS.’ Input a 22bet promo code if you have one, and enter the confirmation code the bookie sent to your number. Tap ‘Confirm’ to proceed. Select your desired bonus and tick the box to accept the terms and conditions of the platform Finally, click the ‘Register’ button to finalise your 22bet account.

22bet Registration Kenya

Like 22bet Uganda, Kenyan bettors can also open a 22bet account. However, players have access to two registration methods: By Phone, Social Networks, and Messengers. Below are the steps to follow for each option.

Registering By Phone in Kenya

To register at 22bet by phone,

Visit the 22bet Kenya website on your mobile or computer device. Tap ‘Registration’ at the top of the homepage and choose “By Phone.” Input your mobile phone number in the registration form, enter a desired password, and confirm your password. Select the bonus you want between sports and casino and tap ‘Step 2.’ Enter the confirmation code sent to your phone number on the resulting page and tap ‘Confirm.’ Insert an optional promo code and tick the box to accept the 22bet terms and conditions. To finish your 22bet registration, click the ‘Register’ icon.

Registration by Social Networks and Messengers in Kenya

If you want to open an account using social networks and messengers, follow the steps below.

Visit the 22bet Kenya website and tap ‘Registration’ at the top of the homepage. Choose “Social Networks and Messengers” to begin the process. Input an optional promo code and select your chosen social network. Only Google is available at the time of this guide. Choose your bonus between sports and casino bonuses and tick the box to accept the platform’s terms and conditions. Tap ‘Register’ to finalise your 22bet registration.

How Does 22bet Registration Work in Africa?

22bet is an international betting company with betting markets in several African countries. Players in Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Uganda, and other African countries can open an account on the sportsbook.

Depending on their country, players can register using phone numbers, email addresses, and social networks. The 22bet registration procedure varies by country, and players must provide all necessary personal details to own an account. Find below the general steps to completing a 22bet registration in Africa.

The first step is to visit the 22bet website in your country using a computer or mobile device. Tap the ‘Registration’ button at the top of the homepage. Depending on your country, you will need to enter a few personal details to complete your 22bet registration. This includes your name, phone number, email address, date of birth, etc. Click the ‘Register’ button to finalise the 22bet registration process and creat your online betting account.

22bet Registration Requirements

Below we will discuss the registraion requirements for Uganda and Kenya.

22bet Registration Uganda Requirements

Opening a 22bet account in Uganda is straightforward. However, players must meet certain conditions to register, as outlined below.

Only players 25 and above can open an account on 22bet Uganda. Uganda’s benchmark for gambling is 25 years.

Uganda’s benchmark for gambling is 25 years. Players must be residents of Uganda to create an account.

Ensure you enter the correct personal details when registering. Players must also enter a valid phone number because the sports betting site will send you a code to confirm the number.

The 22bet Uganda registration also requires users to provide their identification document details. Ensure your personal details are correct to help the bookie verify your identity.

Your mobile or computer must have enough data and internet connection to complete the process.

22bet Registration Kenya Requirements

Players must meet specific registration requirements to create an account on 22bet Kenya. We discuss some of these criteria below.

Players must be 18 years and above to open an account in Kenya.

The 22bet Kenya registration is only available to residents of Kenya.

Customers must provide the correct personal details to complete the process. For instance, you need to input a valid phone number to get a confirmation code.

Enough data and a strong internet connection are crucial to opening an account on 22bet Kenya.

22bet Registration on Mobile

22bet is not only compatible with a computer device but also with a mobile. The bookie also provides a mobile app in all countries it operates to help players have an enhanced betting experience. With the 22bet app, players can create an account, deposit funds, and play live betting. The mobile app retains all the functions of the betting platform.

To open an account with the 22bet mobile app, follow the steps below.

Visit the 22bet website of your country and download the app. After downloading the app, launch it and tap ‘Registration’ at the top of the homepage. Players must input a phone number, choose a password and re-enter the password. The next step is to input a promo code, select a bonus between sports and casino and tick the 3 boxes. Tap the ‘Mark’ icon at the bottom right corner to complete the 22bet registration process.

What is the 22bet Identity Verification Process?

Players must verify their identity to operate their 22bet accounts successfully. This is also important so that players can claim their winnings. The sports betting site will hold on to your wins until you are able to provide proof of identity. This action helps 22bet to prevent fraud on the platform.

22bet requests for customers’ identity type and document number during the registration process in some of the countries in which it operates. For instance, you will find this on the 22bet Uganda registration procedure. This allows the bookie to verify your identity seamlessly.

However, Kenyan customers will need to manually provide their identity documents to the customer support representatives to complete the verification process. Documents like Passports, National IDs, and Driver’s License are all acceptable.

The sportsbook also urges players to complete their profile by filling in all required personal details. However, players may also need to provide proof of residency, such as utility bills, to help 22bet confirm they reside in their country. Another verification document that may be needed is proof of funds. Players may be asked to provide a photo of their bank accounts or payment systems.

22bet Registration Uganda: Welcome Bonus

Signing up on 22bet gives Ugandan players access to 22bet offers such as a welcome bonus. Bettors can use the deposit bonus to explore the features of the sportsbook.

Customers get a 100% welcome bonus of up to 500,000 UGX when they sign up on the sportsbook. However, they must make a first deposit of at least 1,000 UGX to get the offer. The deposit bonus has the following terms and conditions and wagering requirements.

The offer is only accessible to new customers.

Players must be 25 or above and reside in Uganda to claim the bonus.

Users get a 100% first deposit bonus.

Players must wager their deposit bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets of 3 or more games. Note that at least 3 of your games must have odds of 1.40 or above.

After getting the deposit bonus, players must use it within 7 days, or it will expire.

22bet Registration Kenya: Welcome Bonus

Kenyan customers are also not left out of the welcome bonus. Players get up to 15,000 KES for sports betting when they deposit at least KSH 100. The offer has the following terms and conditions.

The welcome bonus is available only to newly registered customers.

Only players over 18 and living in Kenya can claim the offer.

The offer is unavailable for accounts whose first deposit was funded with cryptocurrency.

Customers will need to wager the bonus amount 5 times on accumulator bets with 3 games or more. Note that at least 3 of your games must have odds of 1.40 or higher.

Players must use the welcome bonus within 7 days of receiving it, or it will expire.

How to Deposit and Withdraw from 22bet Uganda?

The payment section of 22bet is one of the crucial features of the sports betting site. This is because players must deposit funds to claim bonuses and place bets or play live betting. Also, withdrawal methods are essential to enable players to claim their winnings.

Ugandan players can deposit using mobile money options like MTN and Airtel. To fund your account, go to the deposit page after signing up and select the deposit method of your choice. Then, enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the prompts to complete the deposit process. Deposits are instant, and your funds will reflect immediately.

How to Deposit and Withdraw from 22bet Kenya?

Kenyan customers can also deposit and withdraw on 22bet using simple payment options. The payment options available include MPesa and Airtel, and customers may use them to fund their accounts quickly.

To deposit on 22bet Kenya, navigate to the deposit page and select your preferred method. Enter the amount you want to fund your account with and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Depositing on 22bet Kenya is instant, and you will get your funds immediately.

22bet Registration FAQs

To wrap up our guide, we present answers to some of the popular questions about the 22bet registration process.

❓ Can you open more than one 22bet account?

No. 22bet allows players to open only one account. The sports betting platform will delete all your accounts if you are caught with multiple accounts.

❓ Can I register a 22bet betting account via SMS?

No. Players can only complete the 22bet registration on the website. However, a confirmation code will be sent to your mobile phone number, which must be entered to complete the sign-up process.

❓ Can I register via the 22bet app?

Yes, players can register an account via the app. Download the app from the sportsbook’s website to get started.

❓ How do I verify my 22bet account?

Players must enter their identification document number during registration. Also, you may be asked to submit identification documents to complete the verification process.