National Basketball League | Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

JKL Lady Dolphins 61-58 KIU Rangers (Lady Dolphins lead series 2-1)

City Oilers 68-70 KIU Titans (Oilers lead series 2-1)

KIU Titans staged a stunning show to register a 70-68 victory against City Oilers in the National Basketball League Playoff Finals at Lugogo Arena on Wednesday.

The victory will give the Titans hope that they are back in it since the score of the series reads 2-1 after game three.

That sets up an entertaining game four since either side will come so motivated for it. As City Oilers seek to run away, the Titans will be fighting to level it.

The record champions had a quick start with a 23-15 lead in the first quarter.

KIU Titans went on to win the second quarter 17-13. But the Titans were trailing by four (36-32) as both sides went for a long break.

Titans led the third quarter as well 17-15 as the gap between the two sides was further reduced to only two points.

It was a nail-biting final quarter as the game tied four times at 60-60, 65-65, 67-67 and 68-68 as the fans sat on the edges of their sits.

With 26 seconds to play, Dany Saidi Amisi had a perfect conversion from the line to give KIU the lead that eventually turned into victory.

Innocent Ochera scored a game-high 18 points and Joseph Chuma added 11 as the only two Titans players to hit double-digit points.

On the other hand, James Okello, Titus Lual and Jimmy Enabu scored 17, 12 and 11 points respectively in the tight game.

The two sides will be meeting today at Lugogo Arena (9 p.m.) for game four.