Thursday Results

Busoga United 0-0 Mbarara City

Arua Hill 0-0 Gaddafi [Interrupted]

Goal and win remain elusive for Mbarara City after they fired blanks again in the goalless draw with Busoga United at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Ankole Lions are now without a goal in four league matches despite a single defeat on day one when they lost to NEC 1-0.

All their subsequent fixtures against Express, Vipers and now Busoga United have all ended goalless which puts them on 3 points and 11th on the table.

Meanwhile, Busoga United ended a two-match losing streak with a point that lifts them to 10th position on four points.

Next on menu for Busoga is a Jinja derby against Gaddafi next week while Mbarara City will host Arua Hill at Kakyeeka.

Arua Hill – Gaddafi interrupted

At Paridi, heavy rains washed away the clash between Arua Hill and Gaddafi less than half an hour into the game.

A decision has been taken to replay the remaining minutes on Friday at 10am in Adjumani according to reliable sources.