Thursday, October 19, 2023

Arua Hill SC vs Gaddafi FC

Busoga United vs Mbarara City

Arua Hill SC and Gaddafi FC have had a poor start to the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League.

The two sides are winless after three games into the campaign and would seek to put the sad run to an end.

Arua Hill SC has been on the lossing side against Busoga United, Vipers SC and recently BUL FC.

On the other hand, Gaddafi have suffered losses to Vipers SC, URA and their last beating was done by Kitara FC.

However Gaddafi head coach David Mutono believes the concluded international break has given them time to work on their mistakes.

“We know what our challenges have been and we have tried to rectify them during the international break,” he told the press.

“We have not been lucky in the previous games but am confident we are soon hitting the ground. I am confident and hopeful that we shall register three points,” he concluded.

In the last four meetings, Gaddafi has registered two victories while Arua Hill SC has picked one win and they have shared spoils once.