Overview: BUL FC must defeat Maroons FC in the Uganda Premier League duel at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday evening if they are to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Uganda Premier League | Fixture

Friday, October 20, 2023

BUL FC vs Maroons FC

NEC FC vs UPDF FC

Kitara FC vs KCCA FC

Vipers SC vs SC Villa

The Uganda Premier League returned after a two-week international break, with Friday being the busiest day of match day four.

The two teams will keep an eye on the log summit, as BUL is second with nine points and the Maroons are third with seven.

BUL FC head coach Abbey Kikomeko anticipates an intriguing match between the two clubs that share many similarities.

“I expect an interesting game since we both need a victory to go on top of the log,” Kikomeko said in the pre-match press conference.

“We are going to play a good team that is well-motivated. They are well motivated just like we are so it is going to be a very good game,” he said.

Both teams have started on a good note, BUL FC have won all their three games against Bright Stars (1-0), KCCA FC (1-0) and Arua City (2-1).

On the other hand, Maroons FC have registered two wins (Maroons, Wakiso Giants) and a draw (SC Villa) to kick start the season well.

“We have a similar playing style, the size of players and characters is almost the same. But since we (BUL) are home, we shall do all it takes to fight for maximum points,” he concluded.

Team News

Lanky defender Ronald Otii returns to the squad after recovering from an injury. However, BUL will miss the services of Joel Madondo who failed a late fitness test while Benon Tahomera will be on the sideline after being set off in the game against Arua Hill.

While Maroons will miss Darius Ojok who recently accumulated three bookings. The game comes early for silky Jackson Nnunda who continues to work on his fitness after nursing a long-term injury.

Head to Head

In the previous five meetings, BUL has enjoyed the lion’s share registering three victories, Maroons has won once while the other was a goalless draw.

However, the last time the Oil manufacturers hosted Maroons, the Prison wardens conceded five in a thorough beating.