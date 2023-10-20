National Basketball League | Thursday Results

KIU Rangers 66-68 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins lead Series 3-1)

KIU Titans 76-83 City Oilers (Oilers lead Series 3-1)

JKL Lady Dolphins edged KIU Rangers in a 68-66 victory in the National Basketball League at Lugogo Arena on Thursday evening.

The game was evenly poised as the two sides needed overtime to decide the winner.

The win means the two-time champions now lead the seven-game series 3-1 and are a step away from lifting their third title.

Lady Dolphins proved to be more composed but also experienced as they ran down the Rangers’ 12-point lead.

After a remarkable start to lead the first period 25-16, KIU Rangers carried a nine-point into the halftime break and looked so much in control.

But the Lady Dolphins bounced back with a 15-8 response, narrowing the deficit to only two points with only one period left to play.

The Rangers started the final quarter with great momentum energy posting a 10-3 run but with eight seconds left on the clock, the game was tied 58-58.

The game was sent to overtime, the Lady Dolphins took the fight into the extra period and edged the Rangers by only two points.

Perus Nyamwenge led the scoreboard with a whooping game-high of 27 points that was put to waste.

Stella Nanfuka added 10 points as the other player to mark a double-digit.

Rita Imanishimwe, Brenda Ekone and Flavia Oketcho all posted double-digits, scoring 14, 13 and 12 points respectively for the Lady Dolphins.

Like the case has been throughout the series, Becky Longom once again bossed the paint pulling down 21 rebounds.

The two sides will meet on Sunday in game five after a two-day rest.