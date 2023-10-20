Vipers host rivals SC Villa in the biggest match in round four with either desperate for not only three points but early bragging rights.

The two battled for the championship till the final day last season and come into the game in confident mood.

Vipers are unbeaten in three games so far with two wins and a stalemate while Villa overcame defeat on match day one to draw with Maroons and beat NEC in their subsequent matches.

A great session under the lights for the lads this evening.



Effort, attitude and delivery of the drills on point…



Getting ready for Friday's encounter against SC Villa! #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream | #VIPSCV pic.twitter.com/6rBxzaa0iQ — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) October 18, 2023

The hosts will be favourites coming into the game but must be wary of a Villa side that has previously picked decent wins at Kitende even when they went to games as underdogs.

Leonard Leiva is set to unleash striker Eric Kenzo Kambale who could be tasked to unlock the Villa backline alongside Yunus Sentamu and skipper Milton Karisa with Bright Anukani and Siraje Sentamu pulling the strings in midfield.

Villa are also not short of quality in attack with Charles Lwanga expected to return to lead the line.

With supply from Patrick Kakande, fit again Ronald Ssekiganda, enterprising Elvis Ngonde and experienced Ivan Sserubiri, the Jogoos have quality in their team to cause an upset.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

Since 2012, there have been 22 meetings between the two sides in the league.

Vipers hold edge in the previous meetings over the period with 10 wins. [L5, D7]

There have been only three games without goals in that period.

Villa have won three away games in eleven against Vipers including twice at Kitende [L5, D3]

FIXTURES

Friday 20th October 2023

· Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· NEC FC Vs UPDF FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)

Saturday 21st October 2023

· URA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime

· Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV