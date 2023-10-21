Weekend League Fixtures

Saturday – 21/10/2023

Strikers v Budo – Lugogo Oval

Sunday – 22/10/2023

Avengers v Wanderers – Entebbe Oval

Jinja SSS v SKLPS – Jinja

Aziz Damani Ismaili v Tornado Bees – Budo Oval

Aziz Damani v Challengers – Lugogo

Aziz Damani Development won’t be in action this weekend but they will be very interested in what goes on between their sister club Aziz Damani who are in second place and third placed Challengers.

Aziz Damani Development is yet to drop a game this season and has inflicted defeat on the defending champions Aziz Damani but is yet to play Challengers.

Challengers were looking good for their first 50-Over League title but lost to a resilient Ceylon Lions and since then they have had to play catch up.

Defending Champions Aziz Damani can do their sister club a favour by inflicting a second defeat of the season on Challengers which will virtually hand the title to Aziz Damani Development.

With some bad weather predicted for the weekend, you hope and pray that Lugogo will be playable.

Wanderers and Avengers will also be praying for some sun at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe as they battle for maximum points. Avengers are second from bottom but have Wanderers within sight who are only a win away from them.

Wanderers put themselves in trouble after losing to Patidar last weekend and to be safe they will need to get something out of this encounter.

The top three sides look like they have pulled away but the relegation scrap has at least five teams fighting for survival with two teams dropping down to the championship.

Aziz Damani Ismaili lies in third place in the Championship but has second-placed Tornado in sight having played a game less than them but they will need to go through Tornado Bee this weekend.

Tornado Bee is yet to lose a game this season and is looking good for promotion back to the top flight. This clash will be hosted at the Kings College Budo Oval which is a batting heaven given its size therefore the team that scores the most runs is assured of a win.

The other weekend games have the students of Jinja SSS hosting SKPLS while Strikers and Budo meet on Saturday in Lugogo.