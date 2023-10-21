Overview: Peace Aloyo is eager to impress both on the football field and off, in class with exceptional performances

Uganda Christian University (UCU) women football club defender Peace Aloyo is as hard working as a queen bee in a busy hive both on and off the football arena.

Aloyo is a Bachelor’s student of Social Work and Social Administration (SWASA) currently in the first year.

Peace Aloyo

The defender is eager to impress both on the football field and off, in class with exceptional performances.

“I aspire to balance education with the football career. From attending all training sessions and matches as well as being active in classes, I am keen to prosper in both” Aloyo, a set piece specialist reveals.

Aloyo spent six years at Rines Secondary School where she also featured at Rines Women Football Club, playing both in the elite league (second division) and top tier.

Aloyo, a natural leader on the field of play first tasted top flight football in 2021, the same year she suffered a simple fracture on 5th July.

The fracture cast some doubts of her comeback to active playing but with the right treatment and strong belief, she was able to bounce back strongly.

“When I suffered the injury, I feared that I could not be back on my feet to play again. But, thanks to God, I was able to return on the field of play” she added.

She credits a couple of personalities ranging from all her coaches, teammates, Kigongo Mugwanya, family members and the fans who have believed in her progress from the word go.

Peace Aloyo in training with UCU teammates

Dream target:

Ranking aloft her dream-list entails featuring for the national team (Crested Cranes) and playing professional football beyond Uganda.

“My target is to play for the Uganda national team one day and also play professional football beyond my country.” She asserts.

Peace Aloyo (shirt 15) with UCU teammates

Aloyo lauds the management and board of Uganda Christian University (UCU) for the full sponsorship offer that also includes accommodation and feeding.

With the 2023-2024 FUFA Women Super League season already underway, Aloyo and her UCU teammates have embarked on the journey to reclaiming their glory days that witnessed them win the national league title back in the days.