Overview: Godfrey Nsubuga completed the four-day stroke play Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship with 3-under 69 during the final round to amass a total of 275 gross over 72 holes’ action.

82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open

Winner : Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta & Uganda Golf Club)

: Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta & Uganda Golf Club) Scores: 65, 69, 72, 69 (275)

Others:

2 – Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda Golf Club) – 70, 70, 69, 70 – 279

3 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club) – 73, 71, 68, 72 – 284

4 – Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 74, 72, 73, 77 – 296

5 – Joseph Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) – 74, 72, 73, 77 – 300

Godfrey Nsubuga is the winner of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open Golf championship.

Nsubuga completed the four-day stroke play championship with 3-under 69 during the final round to amass a total of 275 gross over 72 holes’ action.

The 23-year-old national team player won the title in style with a course -11 score, arguably the best score ever in the history of the open.

Godfrey Nsubuga recieves the trophy from Uganda Breweries Limited official Emmy Hashakimana | Credit: John Batanudde

With dual membership at Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi and Uganda Golf Club – Kampala, Nsubuga emerged top aloft other 130 golfers, from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, China and Sweden.

“I am very happy,” he exclaimed moments after the final putt on green 18 witnessed by a relatively passionate gallery.

“This has not been a four-day event, but, I have prepared for the for a long time including playing in Kenya and the training camp in South Africa,” the handicap 2.5 player noted.

Throughout the gruelling four rounds, Nsubuga led the leaderboard.

He opened with a stellar 7-under 65 gross score on day one to lead the rest of the pack with 5 strokes ahead of second-placed Ibrahim Bagalana.

Nsubuga’s lead was carried forth on the second day with 3-under 69 before he played level during the third round as Bagalana closed down his lead to 3-shots.

An excited Godfrey Nsubuga shows off the trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

“I had a great start with 7-under. My target was to play level. Anything below that was just a bonus. It was tricky on the third day but returned strong on the final round after changing from Pro V ball to pinnacle since the greens were slower,” he spoke of the strategy.

Appreciation:

Nsubuga was full of praise for a number of parties that contributed to his victory ranging from the Mehta family in Lugazi, caddie Mufti Musinguzi, Uganda Golf Club, Uganda Golf Union, friends in the golfing fraternity, sponsors as Hillary Bamulinde and others.

Fans celebrate with Godfrey Nsubuga after the successful final “no-look” putt on green no.18 at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala | Credit: John Batanudde

Bagalana finished second with the 2021 winner Joseph Cwinya-ai coming third.

Michael Tumusiime, the runners-up last year at Lake Victoria Resort and Spa was fourth overall this time round.

Ibrahim Bagalana (left) and Joseph Cwinya-ai were second and third respectively | Credit: John Batanudde

Conrad Odere lit up the open with a hole-in-one shot on the par-3 hole no.4 during the opening day.

Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe emerged top with the longest drive prize.

Last year’s winner Godfrey Ssekibejja finished a distant joint 25th with 314 total gross alongside Isiaka Dunia (Tanzania), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Uganda) and George Sembi (Tanzania).

Focus turns to the Pro-Am tourney on Tuesday, 24th October 2023 ahead of the Professional’s four rounds that tee off on Wednesday, 25th October until Saturday, 28th October 2023.

Ugx 100,000,000 is the total kitty for the professionals.

The gallery that cheered the main pressure group during the last round of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship at UGC course | Credit: John Batanudde

H. Davidson won the inaugural edition of the Open Way back in 1932.

The open only missed out on two different occasions; between 1940-1947 (World War) and 1979-1980 (Political insurgency in Uganda).

Legend Sadi Onito (Rest in Peace), from Jinja Golf Club, has the record number of titles won (12) in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of this year’s Open.

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)

2023 – Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club & Uganda Golf Club)