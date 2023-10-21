Uganda Premier League

URA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored the only goal as URA FC beat Wakiso Giants in a narrow 1-0 victory in the Uganda Premier League at Metha Stadium, Lugazi on Saturday.

The game had a slow start as both sides struggled to find the right footing into the game.

Wakiso Giants had a fair game but were blunt upfront amidst a fair division of possession.

The first chance of the game went to the hosts in the 7th minute as Ahimbisibwe laid a through pass to Norman Namanya but the latter’s effort went wide.

Wakiso Giants responded on the other hand through Samson Kigozi who went through a forest of bodies before being tripped by Hudu Mulikyi. Defender George Kaddu stepped up to take the resultant freekick at the edge of the box but his effort could not go past the wall.

In the 23rd minute, URA FC put to waste the best chance of the game. Ahimbisibwe beat his marker Apollo Kagogwe before setting up Joseph Semujju at the far post but the forward’s effort went above the frame with an empty net at his disposal.

Ten minutes later, Ahimbisibwe forced Bashir Sakagya into a stunning save as the custodian parried away the powerful effort.

The long-awaited breakthrough moment came in the 48th minute as the Tax Collectors finally broke the deadlock.

Having missed a number of chances, Ahimbisibwe finally found the back of the net after meeting a loose ball off a deflection.

Two minutes past the hour mark, URA nearly doubled the lead through Namanya but Ssekagya’s strong palms came to work once again.

Both sides made changes but none changed the result of the game.

In the final minute of the game, Viane Ssekajugo made the long-awaited return to the green after a nasty injury suffered last season.

The victory took URA FC to the sixth position with eight points gathered in four games while Wakiso Giants are ninth with four points.

How both sides lined up

URA FC XI: Denis Otim (GK), Enock Walusimbi, Hudu Mulikyi, Fesali Najib, Hassan Kalega, Moses Liro, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Norman Namanya, Saidi Kyeyune, Eric Senjobe, Joseph Ssemujju

Wakiso Giants XI: Bashir Sekagya (GK), Hassan Ssenyomjo, Apollo Kagogwe, Ambrose Arinda, Kenneth Kimera, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Paul Willa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Samson Kigozi, George Kaddu, Titus Ssematimba