Friday Results

Vipers 1-1 SC Villa

BUL 3-0 Maroons

Kitara 3-1 KCCA

NEC 2-0 UPDF

Paul Mbowa scored a second half equalizer to cancel out Gavin Kizito strike as Vipers and SC Villa played to a 1-1 draw at Kitende on Friday.

In a closely contested affair, Villa drew first blood with Kizito capitalizing on Jack Komakech poor handling off Umar Lutalo free kick after Murushid Jjuuko had fouled Ivan Bogere in the 7th minute.

That awakened Vipers who launched attacks at the Villa goal with Yunus Sentamu a culprit for missing an early chance just like Bogere had done before the deadlock was broken.

Villa’s Elvis Ngonde, Lutalo and Diego Missi Ssemugera were dominant in the middle of the pack.

In the second half, Vipers piled pressure but Villa dealt with everything thrown at them.

Debutant Eric Kambale who came on in the second half had good chances to drew both teams level but missed twice from close range.

With 12 minutes to the final whistle, Mbowa equalized with a scrambled finish after the Villa backline failed to clear a corner.

In the end, the two sides share the points with Vipers moving to 8 points in 4th place while Villa are on 5 points in 7th position.

Vipers return to action with a trip to Soltilo Bright Stars while Villa host table leaders BUL next week.

In other games played, Maroons were beaten 3-0 by BUL, KCCA were humbled in Kitara with a 3-1 defeat while UPDF lost NEC 2-0 at Lugogo.