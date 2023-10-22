South Africa’s Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said the Springboks have been feeling the overwhelming support from the whole African continent during their Rugby World Cup campaign in France.

This was during the post-match media press conference after the semifinal victory against England. South Africa won the match, 16-15, after taking the lead for the first time with two minutes left to play.

“Yes, definitely, we have been feeling it. We have been seeing the support in our hotel. One of our sponsors gave us a screen so we can see the support, what is happening back at home. We know the whole continent is behind us. Some of the videos where people talk about how they feel and what it is doing for them. I don’t think there is any country in the world where people who don’t have a TV go to the mall and sit together to watch us play, people from different walks of life. That is exactly what is fuelling the team. It is special because we know we don’t only represent South Africa but the whole continent in general. If we do become successful, the whole of Africa wins, so we do see the support and we appreciate it.” Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi.

Rugby Africa President, Herbert Mensah, has led the continent’s support for the Springboks from the first match with his motivational and congratulatory messages written to Mark Alexander, the South Africa Rugby Union President.

Mensah’s messages have been filled with pride and inspiration emanating from the attachment to the current world champions. A few extracts from the messages read as follows:

“Africa stands with YOU, proud of your achievements and excited for what the future holds. Together, we grow, we fight, and we stand as one, crafting a spirit that defines Africa’s strength.”

“Your achievements have not only left us in awe but have ignited a curiosity to the power of the Springboks. The greatest moments of rugby history have featured the Springboks, and now YOU have reached the final. Our pride in YOU knows no bounds.

“In all our languages, with all our spirits and power, we say congratulations to YOU and wish YOU the very best of luck in the final.”

The Springboks have won five out of six matches so far in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Their next match, the final, could see them defend the world title they won four years ago in Japan.

New Zealand vs Argentina in the first semifinal Credit: Don Mugabi

South Africa will face eternal rivals New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final. The winner on Saturday, October 28 will be the first nation in the world to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy a record four times.