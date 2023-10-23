National Basketball League | Results

JKL Lady Dolphins 68-50 KIU Rangers (Lady Dolphins win series 4-1)

City Oilers 62-65 KIU Titans (Oilers lead series 3-2)

JKL Lady Dolphins lifted the 2023 National Basketball League after beating the KIU Rangers 68-50 at the Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Sunday evening.

The win took the Lady Dolphins to a 4-1 lead in the best-of-seven series thus clinching the third NBL Title in the club’s history.

Lady Dolphins had to register four hard-fought wins including an overtime victory in game four, this all happened after losing game one.

They returned to the winning podium after finishing as runners-up last season in a dramatic end falling to UCU Lady Canons.

Lady Dolphins led the first block 18-11 before widening the lead further to 15 points (38-23) going into the halftime break.

KIU Rangers had a very poor third quarter scoring only five points as JKL ran away with the game, going into the final quarter, the scoreboard read 52-28 in favour of JKL.

Rangers tried to chase the game but their 22 points scored in the final quarter hardly saved them from the earlier trouble caused.

Hope Akello displays her hardware | Credit: John Batanudde

MVP Hope Akello led the Lady Dolphins with a double-double scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Ritah Imanishimwe and Brenda Ekone contributed 15 and 13 points respectively.

On the other hand, Rose Amaniyo dropped 14 points with Ines Kanyamunza and Perus Nyamwenge contributing 11 points each.

The championship boosts the Lady Dolphins camp that is preparing for the FIBA Zone Five Women’s Championship that will be held in Kigali later in October.