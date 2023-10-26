Uganda’s Senior Women National Football Team, the Crested Cranes earned advantage in the Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers after overcoming Cameroon at home.

In the game played on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Uganda secured a 2-0 lead thanks to a goal in either half from Catherine Nagadya and Fazila Ikwaput.

Cameroon captain Ajara Njoya missed a penalty in the first half and the Crested Cranes fought hard to eventually claim advantage.

Nagadya opened the scores in the 11th minute capitalizing on poor handling by goalkeeper Michaely Bihina.

She fumbled with Shamirah Nalugya’s free kick from about 30 yards and spilled the ball into the path of Nagadya who fired home from the rebound.

At the half hour mark, the visitors were awarded a penalty after defender Justine Najjuko handled the ball in the box.

Njoya took it but her effort hit the base of the post and also fired wide from the rebound.

Cameroon thereafter had chance after chance but goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi stood tall to deny them.

In the 77th minute, Ikwaput capitalized on a melee to slot home.

Fauzia Najjemba did the donkey work on the left wing and set up Ikwaput but she missed on the first attempt. The Cameroonians failed to clear and the forward did not make any mistake at the second attempt.

Uganda takes a 2-0 lead into the return leg slated for Tuesday next week in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The winner between Uganda and Cameroon will face either Nigeria or Ethiopia.