Friday October 27, 2023

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Vipers – Kavumba 4pm

UPDF vs Express – Bombo 4pm

Maroons vs URA – Luzira 2pm

Vipers winger Lumala Abdu has fired warning shots to Bright Stars ahead of his side’s visit to Kavumba in round five of the Premier League.

The two sides come into the game eager to win after failing in their last outings with Vipers drawing twice in a row after winning their first two games.

On the other hand, Bright Stars are winless in their four games picking just two points.

Lumala was an impact substitute in the 1-1 draw with Villa and his introduction changed the tide of the game which could force his coaches to think about throwing him on to the pitch from the start.

🔴 | LUMALA SPEAKS



🗣 | “We are playing a good opponent (against Bright Stars FC) that loves to play but we just have to go in with full confidence that we are a big team. We are ready for any opponent .”



— Abdu Lumala ahead of #SBSVIP. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/sEi7mKPofS — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) October 26, 2023

“We are playing a good opponent (against Bright Stars FC) that loves to play but we just have to go in with full confidence that we are a big team. We are ready for any opponent,” he told the club media.

Besides Lumala, the Venoms will look to Yunus Sentamu who is still looking for an away goal in over three seasons, skipper Milton Karisa and new signing Eric Kambale.

Bright Stars have Samuel Ssenyonjo, Noordin Bunjo and Nelson Ssenkatuka to look on to for goals.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Bright Stars have won only once against Vipers in the Premier League. [L10, D8]

The only win came in last season’s corresponding fixture which they won 1-0 courtesy of Emmanuel Loki second half strike.