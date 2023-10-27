Result

KCCA 0-2 NEC

KCCA FC interim coach Jackson ‘Nelly’ Magera has called for respective responsibility after his side suffered a fifth straight defeat in the league.

The Kasasiro lost 2-0 to newcomers NEC thanks to a double from Cromwell Rwothomio in the first half.

The former URA and Vipers forward scored in the 4th and 27th minute to give the visitors a deserved win that leaves the 13-time champions bottom of the standings with zero points.

An honest assessment from Jackson Magera following today's defeat. #KCCAFC #KCCAFC60 — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) October 26, 2023

“We didn’t defend with responsibility and in the offensive, we created chances but didn’t take them,” said Magera who replaced sacked Portuguese tactician Sergio Traguil early this week.

KCCA have now lost to BUL (1-0), Express (2-1), Maroons (2-1), Kitara (3-1) and now NEC.

Their next game is a trip to Paridi to face winless Arua Hill with who they share same record so far. NEC climbed to 3rd on the table with 12 points, three behind joint leaders Kitara and BUL.