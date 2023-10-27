Result

Maroons 1-1 URA

Emmanuel Oketch and Darius Ojok scored late at Luzira as Maroons and URA settled for a point in a dramatic ending to the game.

Oketch gave the visitors a lead four minutes to time before Ojok salvaged a point for the hosts with a header in additional time.

The draw is the fifth straight the two sides have settled for in this fixture at Luzira.

Maroons remain winless at home with two draws so far including one against Villa while URA’s search for a victory on the road continues as well with a third straight draw.

URA are 6th with 9 points after five games while Maroons are one point and position behind.

The four-time winners play again away on Tuesday next week against high flying BUL while Maroons will be at Kitara the following day.