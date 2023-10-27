Friday October 27, 2023

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Vipers – Kavumba 4pm

UPDF vs Express – Bombo 4pm

Maroons vs URA – Luzira 2pm

James Odoch is wary of the threat UPDF pose at home but remains confident of a win when Express makes the trip to Bombo on Friday.

The Red Eagles are on a winning run of three games and are favourites against a side yet to score nor win a game this season.

However Odoch hasn’t looked into the form books and knows what to expect.

🎥 | Pre- match reactions by forward Marvin Oshaba ahead of UPDF FC tomorrow. #MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅 pic.twitter.com/ahbANtwhz2 — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) October 26, 2023

“They are tough especially at their home where they give us so much problems but this time round, I have made enough research and know we shall leave with three points,” said Odoch.

UPDF are 3rd from bottom with a single point while the Red Eagles are 4th with 10 points and one of the few undefeated sides in the division at the moment.

Maximum points from Bombo will lift them to third position just two adrift of joint table leaders Kitara and BUL.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

In the past 12 league meetings, both teams have won 4 games and drawn the result.

UPDF are unbeaten against Express since a 1-0 defeat in 2021 – losing one and drawing four subsequent fixtures.

Express’ only win at UPDF in the last six games came in 2016. They have lost four of their last visits.